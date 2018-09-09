What should be a boon has become a bane.

The number of passengers visiting our islands is booming, at record levels and generating welcome tourist income to some of the poorest parts of our country, but the main method of getting there, by ferry, is breaking down.

So far this year five ships on the Clyde and Hebridean services have been out of service. On Arran this weekend, the country's busiest route, one of the two ferries was out of action and the other, the antique MV Isle of Arran, has also had its problems this summer.

The old boat, a beige time capsule, was supposed to be replaced by a new high-tech, environmentally-friendly vessel called the Glen Sannox, but that has been delayed.

The ideal lifespan of a ferry is 25 years but half of them on our routes are older. The average age of ships is 22. In the early 1990s, Scotland's last burst of ferry building, it was 12.

It's not as if the Scottish Government is not investing, with over £1 billion plumbed into ferry services since the SNP came to power in 2007. Two new ones, delayed by up to a year, are under construction, but this simply isn't enough to cope with demand – ironically spurred by the Government's flagship road equivalent tariff, which has kept prices down, and the collapse of the pound after the Brexit vote, which has led to more stay-at-home tourists as well as an influx from abroad taking advantage.

There are no quick and easy solutions. There are no vessels available to buy or rent-in which are available. What is needed is a long-term, planned investment programme for a fleet of standardised ships as well as standardised harbour facilities, so that these boats could be shuffled round the routes. Over to you Holyrood.