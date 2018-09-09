THEY are the roads to the isles, the ferries providing vital lifeline links to the mainland as well as opening them to tourism, and they are in crisis. Too old, too over-stretched and too unreliable they are not fit for the job.

Scotland's islands are getting record numbers of visitors but the the boats carrying them and the port infrastructure to meet them are outdated. Half of our ferries have seen out their planned lifespan of 25 years, with the average age of a ship 22.