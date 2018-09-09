THEY are the roads to the isles, the ferries providing vital lifeline links to the mainland as well as opening them to tourism, and they are in crisis. Too old, too over-stretched and too unreliable they are not fit for the job.
Scotland's islands are getting record numbers of visitors but the the boats carrying them and the port infrastructure to meet them are outdated. Half of our ferries have seen out their planned lifespan of 25 years, with the average age of a ship 22.
So far this year five boats on the Clyde and Hebridean routes have been out of service. One, which serves Islay, has been laid up twice and a newer one, the MV Clansman, plying from Oban to the Outer Hebrides is also out of service. And this weekend one of the two on Scotland's busiest route, to Arran, is also missing.
The SNP Government has spent £1 billion on ferry services since it came to power in 2007 but two of the new, high-tech ones being built are delayed by a year. And this does not begin to answer the problem.
