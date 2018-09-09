A BISHOPBRIGGS leisure centre is on lockdown amid reports of a suspicious item being found near the complex.

The Leisuredrome has been shut in definitely as police cordoned off a canal path near Balmuidy Road after the alarm was raised around 10.25am this morning.

It is not known what the item is, however, a high police presence has been spotted in the area.

It's understood the bomb disposal unit has been called to investigate.

We'll bring you more on this as it comes in.