A BISHOPBRIGGS leisure centre is on lockdown amid reports of a suspicious item being found near the complex.
The Leisuredrome has been shut in definitely as police cordoned off a canal path near Balmuidy Road after the alarm was raised around 10.25am this morning.
It is not known what the item is, however, a high police presence has been spotted in the area.
It's understood the bomb disposal unit has been called to investigate.
We'll bring you more on this as it comes in.
