A BISHOPBRIGGS leisure centre was on lockdown amid reports of a suspicious item being found near the complex.

It later emerged an unexploded mortar was found in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The Leisuredrome was as police cordoned off a canal path near Balmuidy Road after the alarm was raised around 10.25am this morning.

The canal path near the Leisuredrome Leisure Centre was cordoned off and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at about 10.30am to a report of an item being found.

"The EOD attended and the matter has been dealt with by the EOD."