A BISHOPBRIGGS leisure centre was on lockdown amid reports of a suspicious item being found near the complex.
It later emerged an unexploded mortar was found in the Forth and Clyde Canal.
The Leisuredrome was as police cordoned off a canal path near Balmuidy Road after the alarm was raised around 10.25am this morning.
Read more: All you need to know on Glasgow's road closures
The canal path near the Leisuredrome Leisure Centre was cordoned off and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team called.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at about 10.30am to a report of an item being found.
"The EOD attended and the matter has been dealt with by the EOD."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment