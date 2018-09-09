Rape victims are being forced to wait up to ten months before accessing support services, official figures reveal.

Rape Crisis Scotland claims funding issues and "unprecedented levels of demand" have led to long waiting lists in some parts of Scotland.

Victims in Glasgow and Dundee are waiting up to 10 months for support, while those in Fife, Perth, and Dumfries and Galloway face a six-month delay.

In Edinburgh, Lanarkshire and the Highlands the wait is around five months.

The Scottish Government last week pledged a £2 million support package for people who have suffered sexual assault - a move which Rape Crisis Scotland say is "very welcome".

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of the charity, said: "The funding will be used to reduce waiting times for survivors seeking support after rape or abuse.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government and local authorities to develop a sustainable model of funding for rape crisis services. It can take a lot of courage to contact a Rape Crisis service for support – whether it’s in the hours after a rape or many years later.

“Support after rape should be available at the point of need – no one should have to wait for months or not even be able to get on a waiting list in the first place.”

The Scottish Government provide core support of £50,000 a year to Scotland’s 16 Rape Crisis centres.

And ministers claim to have invested £20million since 2015 into the Violence Against Women and Girls Justice Fund.

However, Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who obtained the waiting time figures through a parliamentary question, insisted that more funding is needed.

"Traumatised women and girls are waiting up to 10 months for essential support and this should shame Scotland," she said.

"Survivors of sexual assault should always be able to access support services at the point of need.

“Encouraging survivors to come forward needs to be backed up with guaranteed practical support and the Scottish Government, working with local authorities, Police Scotland and other partners, must raise their game.”

Minister for Older People and Equalities Christina McKelvie said: "Our programme for Government confirmed that starting next month, Rape Crisis centres will be given an additional £1.5million over three years, allowing them to ensure more people can receive support and also helping these services plan for the future.”