A Scottish council has been accused of "tastelessness" after sending out mourning kits anticipating the deaths of senior members of the royal family.

Highland Council issued the kits, which include photographs of the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles draped in black ribbon, to shops and community centres.

The boxes also include a black tablecloth and a vase for flowers, as well as a step by step guide to creating a spot where the public can mourn their deaths when they pass.

While many councils have plans in place for such events, it is not believed that any other authorities have put them into action.

Royal expert and biographer Penny Junor told the Mail on Sunday: "This is in very bad taste - Charles is not yet even 70 years old.

"It is both premature and pointless to send out these kits now.

"The council should apologise to the Queen and move whoever made the decision to another line of work."

Among those to receive the kits was Jan Hargreaves, who runs the shop and post office in Foyers, south of Inverness.

She was "bemused" when she took delivery of the box, which was clearly marked "mourning kit".

The instructions in the kit state: "On the formal announcement of the death of a senior national figure, your workplace has been chosen as a formal location to hold a book of condolence for the public to sign."

Mrs Hargreaves said: "Though we were pleased to be chosen by the council, we’re just bemused, really, as to why we were suddenly given this box now, especially as we don’t really have a place to put it.

"We did think maybe we could put it in the ice-cream stand, so long as it wasn’t in use. We could cover it over with a dark cloth and make it more private."

A Highland Council spokeswoman claimed the kits had been sent out to communities following guidelines from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

She said: "It’s guidance that we are following from COSLA. I understand that COSLA has issued guidance to all local authorities on the death of a senior national figure."

COSLA declined to comment.