Scots are more concerned about Brexit than people elsewhere in the UK, according to a major new poll.

With 200 days remaining until the deadline for the UK to leave the European Union, polling by Ipsos Mori found that 53 per cent of people in Scotland view Brexit as one of the most important issues facing Britain today, compared with just 46 per cent across Britain as a whole.

However the huge challenges Scotland faces around planning for an ageing population were also a key issue for 18 per cent of Scots surveyed, compared with a UK average of 11 per cent.

Responding to the findings, Dr Donald MacAskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, said the two issues were linked and said the Scottish public were right to be concerned.

"We are just 200 days from a potentially cataclysmic breakdown of care and health," he said.

The findings came as Theresa May faced increasing pressure from within her own ranks over Brexit, with further criticism of her so-called Chequers plan from former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Mrs May spent the weekend at Balmoral where she briefed the Queen on progress with plans to leave the EU.

In some parts of England, such as the Midlands, the survey – which seeks the public's views on the issues which concern them the most – found only just over one in three believed Brexit was the most important issue, with many saying they were more concerned about issues such as the state of the NHS and immigration.

New figures from the polling firm's regular Issues Index, which were gathered using face to face interviews with nearly 6000 people across the UK in the first six months of this year show Scots are more likely to view Brexit as a critical issue for the future than those living in the rest of the UK but less likely to be concerned about immigration.

In Scotland, Brexit, was cited as the most important challenge by 53 per cent of interviewees, ahead of the NHS which was mentioned by 50 per cent of people.

Schools and education reform were mentioned by one in five people, similar to the result in the rest of the UK.

Immigration, named as a key issue by 21 per cent of those south of the border, was further from the minds of most Scots, with only 16 per cent naming it to pollsters.

Emily Gray, Managing Director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, said it was understandable the index had found concern about Brexit to be highest in areas, including Scotland, where there had been a relatively high Remain vote in the EU referendum.

She added: "Our findings confirm Brexit remains at the forefront of people’s minds, with Scots more likely than those across the rest of Britain as a whole to see Brexit as a key issue facing the country."

"Other findings suggest that while people in Scotland share many of the key concerns of our neighbours – about the NHS and education – there are also some significant differences. More of us view our ageing population as an important issue, while fewer of us identify immigration as an issue.”

However the survey suggested many Scots lack confidence in politicians to solve the problems the country faces. A lack of faith in politics, politicians and government was cited as the most important issue, or one of the most, by 13 per cent of Scots, compared with an average of nine per cent across the rest of the UK.

Ms Gray said: “We know that satisfaction with the British political system is low among people in Scotland. And our latest research underlines this; a lack of faith in politics, politicians and government is now one of the top ten issues that people north of the border say Britain faces.”

Writing in the Herald today, Mr Macaskill says the care sector faces a triple whammy of uncertainty among existing staff, problems recruiting staff and the risk of the NHS, also under pressure, poaching staff from private and third sector care homes and services.

Niall Dickson, co-chair of the Brexit Health Alliance, said leaving the EU with no deal in place could threaten the citizens of the UK and Europe without the proper planning and agreements.

He said: "We have constantly underlined the need to make sure patients will receive their drugs on time, and that the supply chains on which the NHS relies are not disrupted.

"We are pleased that there are now plans underway to minimise the risk of disruption in the supply of medicines if the UK does not reach an agreement with the EU. We believe though that the NHS will want further more detailed operational guidance so that we can be confident that at both local and national level throughout the UK we are clear there will be no harm to patients should there be no deal."

However, he said the Alliance had confidence in the health service.

"We have seen time and again, that the NHS is fantastic when it comes to dealing with emergencies and with the right planning and support at national level the service can deal with this challenge. These are unprecedented times and it is critically important everyone responsible for front line care is given the tools they need to deliver."

He urged both sides in the EU negotiations to be pragmatic, adding: "It may be acceptable to interfere with trade in cars or washing machines, it is not acceptable to interrupt or damage co-operation on which patients in the UK and throughout Europe rely.”