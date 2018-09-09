New technology should pave the way for a shorter working week and higher pay, a union leader has claimed.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has called for a four-day week for workers, allowing them to share in the wealth generated by technological advances.

She will tell the TUC Congress in Manchester today: “In the 19th century, unions campaigned for an eight-hour day. In the 20th century, we won the right to a two-day weekend and paid holidays.

“So, for the 21st century, let’s lift our ambition again.

“I believe that in this century we can win a four-day working week, with decent pay for everyone.

“It’s time to share the wealth from new technology. Not allow those at the top to grab it for themselves.

“We need strong unions with the right to go into every workplace - starting with Amazon’s warehouses here in the UK.”

Research by the TUC showed that most workers expect only managers and shareholders to reap the benefits of new technology.

However, the survey of over 2,000 workers also found that four out of five employees want to cut their working hours without losing any pay as new technology makes work more efficient.

The TUC believes moves should be put in place to try to cut the working week to four days over the course of this century.

In her speech, Ms O’Grady accused employers of making staff work unpredictable or unsocial hours because of an “always on” culture.

She added that too many firms were using technology to treat workers unfairly.

The general secretary said: “Bosses and shareholders must not be allowed to hoover up all the gains from new technology for themselves.

“Working people deserve their fair share - and that means using the gains from new technology to raise pay and allow more time with their families.

“If productivity gains from new technology are even half as good as promised then the country can afford to make working lives better.”

However, while unions believe there are potential gains to be made from new technology, they also have concerns about robots and machinery replacing workers.

A report published earlier this year also warned that the UK is lagging behind other nations in terms of readiness for increased automation.

Pat Rafferty, Scottish Secretary of Unite, has previously claimed that there are positives for workers, but warned against a “nightmare scenario of machines replacing workers and cataclysmic numbers thrown out of work”.

Unison have also argued that, while the impact of new technology is sometimes exaggerated by experts, strategies on automation need to be put in place now to ensure workers can transition into other roles.

The Scottish Government has already put a number of steps in place to address the issue, including further investment in digital skills, the creation of a Just Transition Commission, and a plan to provide direct support for additional business research and development.