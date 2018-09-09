BORIS JOHNSON has sparked outcry from within his own party after claiming Theresa May’s Brexit strategy has put the UK in a “suicide vest” and handed the detonator to Brussels.

With just 200 days to go until Britain’s departure from the European Union, the former foreign secretary came under fire amid renewed focus on his private life following the announcement he is divorcing from his wife, Marina Wheeler.

It came as new analysis claimed the jobs of 220,000 Scots are at risk under a botched Brexit, while industries across the country face increased costs of around £700 million due to new tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister made her annual visit to Balmoral, where it is thought Mrs May will have briefed the Queen, who is known to have an interest in politics, on the ongoing negotiations with the EU.

Mr Johnson’s latest intervention, in which he dubbed the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan for a softer Brexit a “humiliation”, has fuelled speculation about his own leadership ambitions.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he criticised Mrs May’s attempts to solve the Northern Ireland border problem.

He wrote: “We have opened ourselves to perpetual political blackmail. We have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution – and handed the detonator to [EU negotiator] Michel Barnier.

“We have given him a jemmy with which Brussels can choose – at any time – to crack apart the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

But his language was condemned by other Tories, with one senior minister insisting the comments marked his “political end”.

Tory MP and ex-army officer Tom Tugendhat, who has been viewed as a possible rival in a leadership contest, wrote on Twitter: “A suicide bomber murdered many in the courtyard of my office in Helmand. The carnage was disgusting, limbs and flesh hanging from trees and bushes.

“Brave men who stopped him killing me and others died in horrific pain. Some need to grow up. Comparing the PM to that isn’t funny.”

Government minister Sir Alan Duncan, Mr Johnson’s former deputy at the Foreign Office, said: “For Boris to say the PM’s view is like that of a suicide bomber is too much. This marks one of the most disgusting moments in modern British politics.

“I’m sorry, but this is the political end of Boris Johnson. If it isn’t now, I will make sure it is later.”

But in a further indication of the toxic relations within the Tory party, Brexit-backer Zac Goldsmith responded to Sir Alan by saying: “There are a number of possible motives behind this tweet, but given its author, we can be certain ‘principles’ aren’t one of them.”

It came as Mr Johnson’s personal life was once again thrust into the spotlight.

As well as his marriage breaking down amid claims of an affair with a blonde Tory aide, it emerged Mrs May’s advisers had drawn up a “dirty dossier” on Mr Johnson at the time of the 2016 leadership contest.

The 4,000-word “war book” – which was not used after Mr Johnson’s campaign failed to take off – allegedly includes lurid details about past affairs.

It was reportedly circulating in Westminster last week amid claims “black ops” attacks were being planned against Mr Johnson.

Officials at Downing Street and Conservative Campaign Headquarters denied circulating the document.

It came as the People’s Vote campaign, which is pushing for a second referendum on the final Brexit deal, published analysis stating 220,000 jobs in Scotland, including the jobs of 32,000 trade union members, are at risk under a botched Brexit.

It published the figures as the Trades Union Congress began its annual meeting at the weekend and prepared to throw its weight behind a second referendum vote.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said the country was at “crisis point”.

She said: “I want to give the Prime Minister fair warning.

I am serving notice that if her deal doesn’t deliver justice for working people, if it doesn’t protect jobs, rights at work and peace in Northern Ireland, then the TUC will throw our weight behind the call for a vote on the terms of Brexit.”