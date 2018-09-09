THE head of Glasgow Airport has lent his voice to efforts to save Hampden as the home of Scottish football.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports Limited, said removing the status from the historic stadium would be a “travesty”.

And he has written a letter to Peter Dallas, managing director of Hampden Park Limited, which details just how vital Hampden is for the city.

Mr Provan’s words come as Scottish football’s governing body prepares to make a decision on the future of the ground.

He reveals his “wholehearted and impassioned support” for keeping Hampden as Scotland’s national football ground, rather than moving to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The letter reads: “It has always been the case that airlines fly to cities, not airports, and one of Glasgow’s biggest draws is its global sporting reputation.

“When we speak to airlines around the world they know Glasgow for its footballing heritage and for being the home of our national sport and its many teams.

“The city is synonymous with football and that excites them.”

Mr Provan went on to detail how Glasgow is recognised as one of the world’s best sporting cities, named this year as one of the top five Ultimate Sports Cities.

He believes Hampden helped secure the accolade, saying: “It is our firm view that Hampden must remain the home of Scottish football.

“To lose it would be a travesty, not just for the national sport but for the city’s hard-earned reputation as a global player on the sporting stage.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming many more international visitors to Glasgow in less than two years’ time when the world’s eyes will be on Hampden Park as it hosts four Uefa Euro 2020 matches.

“That privilege is a reminder of Hampden’s position as not only a national but a global footballing treasure, the very heartbeat of Scottish football and key to the city and wider region’s economy.

“Please consider Glasgow Airport one of the biggest supporters of Scotland’s National Stadium.”

Last month it emerged standing areas for spectators were set to return to Hampden under plans aimed at saving the ground.

Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, has written to the SFA President with a series of suggestions for improvement and reasons why Hampden should be the winner.

She said if the stadium’s owners were to make a valid application for safe-standing areas, there would be “no obvious barriers” to it being given the go-ahead by the council.

A decision on the future of Hampden was due to be taken on August 29 but the Scottish FA board could not reach a conclusion.

Members are now awaiting further information and the city of Glasgow waits to hear the future of Hampden.

The Scottish FA could not be reached for comment.