EFFORTS to force SNP ministers to ditch controversial tests for five-year-olds will shift up a gear today as opposition politicians unite behind a motion calling for them to be scrapped.

A single-line motion from Scottish Labour demanding an end to standardised assessments for primary one pupils is expected to attract backing from every opposition party in Holyrood.

The literacy and numeracy tests have sparked a huge backlash from parents, teachers and unions since they were brought in last year.

Children are assessed in P1, P4, P7 and S3 to help teachers judge their progress, but there have been claims some five-year-olds have been reduced to tears.

The latest move will be seen as a show of unity against the Scottish Government before opposition leaders push for a vote as early as next week – which will likely see the SNP defeated.

Scottish Labour’s education spokesman Iain Gray branded the tests a “shambles”, adding: “The SNP’s refusal to listen to the mounting evidence against them is bordering on farcical.”

He said: “Yet again Education Secretary John Swinney is refusing to listen to teachers and parents. These tests are driving children to tears, waste vital classroom time and provide no help to close the attainment gap.

“Labour will continue to work to build cross-party and non-party opposition to these tests. That is why I have lodged a motion at Holyrood this week calling from the tests to be scrapped for primary ones.

“The SNP could have ditched these tests in the Programme for Government last week. If education really is the government’s top priority, ministers should listen to the sheer number of voices telling them these tests have to go.”

Labour’s motion reads: “That the parliament believes that standardised assessments for primary one pupils should be scrapped.”

A party source said it was also an opportunity for SNP backbenchers to voice their concerns over the policy.

While a Holyrood defeat would not be binding for the SNP Government, it would be politically difficult to ignore.

Ministers are under further pressure from the EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, and Connect, formerly the Scottish Parent Teacher Council, which have both supported boycotting the tests.

Critics insist the assessments are too stressful for young pupils, who have reportedly been left crying and shaking.

Over the weekend, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said his party will “stand with” parents and staff who choose to withdraw their children.

He said: "International evidence shows that the under-sevens need a play-based approach to learning with plenty of opportunities for active, outdoor, social, self-directed play.

"National testing, especially for five-year-old primary ones, pulls Scottish education in exactly the opposite direction."

But a spokesman for Mr Swinney branded the pledge “reprehensible” and “deeply irresponsible”.

It came as Mr Rennie also confirmed his party would not help the minority SNP Government pass its next budget unless it ruled out a second independence referendum.

The Greens, who helped pass the last budget, have already made clear they will not give their backing again unless councils are handed more tax-raising powers.

Scottish Tory shadow education secretary Liz Smith urged the SNP to ditch the P1 test entirely.

She said: “John Swinney’s cack-handed approach to this row threatens to undermine the work that is needed to raise standards in primary schools.

“Formal, standardised testing is essential in P4 and P7, but it should not happen in P1 where it cannot deliver meaningful results.

“The SNP’s current approach risks alienating teachers in primary schools and eroding trust in the right reforms we need to see.

“Mr Swinney needs to take his fingers out of his ears and listen for once.

“Bin the P1 tests, and get on with the real task of boosting standards as children go through primary.”

Mr Swinney previously announced a shake-up of the assessments, insisting they are “absolutely not a test and should not feel like one”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Standardised assessments are delivered as part of everyday learning and provide consistent evidence for teachers to identify the next steps in a child's learning, which is especially valuable in the early years if we are to continue to close the attainment gap.

“Our review of the first year of operation found that many teachers were pleased with the information provided, while the average Primary 1 assessment took less than half an hour in the year.

“Enhancements and improvements this year will provide a better experience for younger pupils and extra reassurance to teachers and parents.”