During the course of their lives, three out of every four people in this country will give regularly to charity.
Their donations will fund medical research, help the homeless, provide support for people living with cancer and mental health conditions, supply clean drinking water to villages in Africa and give children living in poverty a better start in life.
There is no end to the amount of good work being done, thanks to the generosity of those who make a positive decision to share a little of what they have.
Despite this, what many fail to realise is giving to charity need not stop when they’re gone and when making decisions about their estate they have the chance to continue supporting causes close to their heart.
Despite this, only six per cent of the population include a charity when writing a will. Currently two out of three people have not made a Will at all, a situation that can lead to stress and expense for their families when they are gone.
