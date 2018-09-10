THERE is no alternative to the Chequers Plan, Downing St has insisted, as it dismissed Boris Johnson’s controversial “suicide vest” comments on Brexit, saying it did not wish to give them “further oxygen”.

No 10 also categorically denied it had been involved in compiling a “dirty dossier” on the former Foreign Secretary to block his leadership ambitions, branding the suggestion “untrue and offensive”.

On Thursday, Theresa May will chair a special three-hour no-deal Cabinet meeting, talking through with senior colleagues what would happen if the UK failed to get a withdrawal agreement with the EU. It is expected to be followed by the release of the latest tranche of no-deal technical notices.

Her spokesman said: "This is part of the detailed and sensible preparations that are taking place in the unlikely event of a 'no-deal' scenario."

Also this week, David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s effective deputy, is due to host the latest Joint Ministerial Committee, at which Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister, is again expected to call for the SNP administration to have a direct input into future UK trade talks.

Over the weekend, his colleague Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader at Westminster, urged Mrs May to ignore the “Brexit Ultras” and put Britain remaining in the single market and customs union back on the table.

As the Conservative civil war on Brexit rages on with claims that as many as 80 Tory MPs are opposed to the PM’s compromise plan, Downing Street came out fighting to defend it.

Her spokesman declared: "Chequers is the only plan on the table which will deliver on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister is working hard to secure a deal and hopes all MPs will be able to support it."

This came after Steve Baker, the former Brexit Minister, warned the Conservative Party faced a "catastrophic split" if the PM pressed ahead with her Chequers Plan.

He said the party's annual conference in Birmingham, starting on September 30, could prove a decisive moment as Mrs May is forced to acknowledge the scale of grassroots opposition to her proposals.

"If we come out of conference with her hoping to get Chequers through on the back of Labour votes, the EU negotiators would probably understand that if that were done, the Tory Party would suffer the catastrophic split which thus far we have managed to avoid.”

Mr Baker, a former chairman of the influential pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, urged Mrs May to negotiate a free trade agreement instead of the Chequers Plan.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the current ERG Chairman, is due to speak on Tuesday at the Economists for Free Trade report launch, which will suggest that a no-deal Brexit would boost UK coffers by £80 billion; exactly the opposite amount to the scale of economic damage the Treasury has predicted for a no-deal.

However, it is also claimed at least 12 Tory MPs would refuse to serve under Boris Johnson and even resign the Tory whip if the Brexiteer won a leadership contest.

Nicky Morgan, the former Education Secretary, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, unequivocally ruled out working for the former Foreign Secretary while David Gauke, the Justice Secretary, made clear he was “not a natural Boris supporter”.

One senior Tory MP, commenting on the prospect of a Johnson challenge, said: “There are a large number of us determined to make sure he does not get onto the ballot paper whenever the leadership contest takes place.

“If he did somehow manage to win, then there are many of us - well into double figures - who would resign the party whip. He would lose the Government's majority. He could not govern.”

Asked about Mr Johnson’s controversial remarks about how her Chequers Plan had “wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier,” Mrs May’s spokesman said: “This is not language the PM would choose to use. Beyond that I don’t plan on giving this article any further oxygen. The PM is fully focused on the Brexit negotiations, which are at a very important and intense stage, and on the delivery of the verdict of the British people.”

Asked about the suggestion that a “dirty dossier” had been drawn up by the PM's team when Mr Johnson was thought to be in contention to replace David Cameron as Tory leader in 2016, the spokesman said any claim of “involvement of No 10 is categorically untrue and offensive”.

Mr Johnson is due to address a “Chuck Chequers” rally at the Tory conference when as many as 1,000 people are expected to attend.