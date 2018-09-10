AS many as one in four workers in the UK are “struggling in silence” with mental health difficulties such as stress and anxiety, a charity has warned.

A survey of more than 44,000 employees by mental health campaigners, Mind, showed that only half of the 48% who had experienced poor mental health had talked to their employer about it.

Mind said the findings suggest as many as one in four workers is struggling in silence with problems such as anxiety, low mood and stress.

It comes as the the Duke of Cambridge prepares to launch a free online initiative today for employers and employees to collate information, advice, resources and training that workplaces can use to improve wellbeing.

Prince William will be joined by Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, who said Lloyds would be making “substantial use” of the Mental Health at Work gateway.

It coincides with Suicide Prevention Week, and comes after Scotland’s top civil servant, Leslie Evans, was praised for speaking out about her own experience of mental health problems.

Calum Irving, director of Scots charity, See Me, said: “There is a significant problem with people in Scotland being able to speak openly about their mental health at work, for fear of what the impact might be.

“We want organisations to create a culture that is open in talking about mental health and where discriminatory behaviour is challenged.

“So we’re supporting the launch of the Mental Health at Work gateway, as it contains resources from organisations across the UK, including See Me and SAMH in Scotland, to help both employers and employees to improve workplace mental health and tackle stigma.

“To reduce stigma we all need to be comfortable asking each other, ‘are you okay’ and opening up conversations about how we really feel. It could change someone’s life.”

Previous research by Mind revealed that one in three employers did not know where to look for guidance on mental health issues.

Mind chief executive Paul Farmer said: “We know that employers want to do more and are starting to see mental health as a priority, but often don’t know where to start. The new online Mental Health at Work gateway will change that.”