It began its life as a small gathering of Scottish Christians in the warehouse of a wine merchant in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1643, the Scots International Church in Rotterdam was born out of a need for a place of worship for the large numbers of Scottish sailors, soldiers, merchants and builders visiting the city at that time.

Now, the historic church is a thriving 21st century community of people from across the globe that will mark its 375th anniversary this month.

Rev Derek Lawson, who has been based at the church since 2016, said: “On Sunday morning I look out on a congregation of around 30 nationalities. We’ve changed dramatically.

“Originally we were primarily Scottish, but today we are about 30 per cent British, 30 per cent Dutch.

“Historically we’ve had a lot of Americans and Canadians but now also people from Asia and Africa.

“The English Language is the common denominator – it may be their second, third or even fourth language.”

A string of events will take place this week to mark the anniversary, culminating in a special service on Sunday which will include a sermon from the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Susan Brown.

Mr Lawson, who spent many years as the minister of Redgorton and Stanley near Perth, said: “We’re celebrating the past but also looking to the future.”

In the early part of the 17th century, Rotterdam was gaining importance as a port and the number of Scottish merchants and workers was increasing, resulting in calls for the city magistrates to be allowed to found a Scottish congregation in the city.

The petition was granted and the magistrates secured the use of a warehouse in Wijnstraat, while the Presbytery of Edinburgh appointed the Rev Alexander Petrie, from Perthshire, as the kirk’s first minister.

As the church grew, it established a school and a poor house in the city and in 1694, its congregation was recorded as more than 1000.

A year later, in 1695, foundation stones were brought over from Scotland and the first church building was erected in the heart of the city.

This church remained in use until the Second World War, which proved to be a difficult time for the congregation due to the 1940 Rotterdam blitz.

“There was virtually no contact with Scotland during the Second World War”, Mr Lawson explained.

“After a bomb destroyed the building in 1940 there was a real risk that it would not continue.”

However, through the efforts of the congregation, and with financial support from Rotterdam merchants, by 1952 the then Moderator Rt Rev Johnstone Jeffrey visited the church to dedicate a new building, which is still used today.

From there it has gone from strength to strength and now boasts a diverse and growing congregation, with continued links to the Church of Scotland, as well as the Dutch Reformed Church.

In 1996, it changed its name to the The Scots International Church Rotterdam in order to reflect the changes it has gone through.

Rev John Russell, who is the Presbytery Clerk of Dunkeld and Meigle in Perthshire, was minister of the Scots International Kirk from 1963 until 1972 and will also attend the anniversary service.

He said: “We loved our time here.

“The Manse was our first home - we arrived on a cold winter’s night to a warm welcome 13 days after marriage.

“When I was appointed in 1963 I was given the task to reach out to the large English-speaking population drawn from Britain, the Commonwealth and the United States and many other nationalities living throughout South Holland.

“In my ministry this outreach was carried out and the congregation became truly multinational, a tradition that has continued throughout successive ministries.

“We’re very pleased to be going back – it’s very kind of the church to invite us.

“One of our sons who was born in the manse, is coming back too.”

Right Rev Susan Brown said: “Having family links with the Netherlands, it is wonderful to be able to celebrate with the congregation of the Scots International Church Rotterdam on this special anniversary.

“It is a congregation which, over the years, has continually reviewed and renewed its role and vision and as such offers vibrant testimony to the faith that undergirds all it does.

“May they continue to be a blessing to all who walk in through their doors – people of all nationalities!”

The anniversary service, which takes place at 10.30am on Sunday, will feature performances from music groups within the congregation, as well as a short pageant presented by the children of the church congregation.

Church members will then host an international lunch, featuring food from 30 different countries.

A short service of praise will then be held, led by Rev Lawson, involving the church’s youth group and young adult members.

A total of 16 churches of Scotland are based overseas spread across thirteen countries.