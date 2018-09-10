THERESA May has been told to stop pretending the only alternative to her foundering Chequers plan is a no-deal Brexit.

SNP ministers said it was an “utterly false choice” designed to frighten people.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell will today update MSPs on preparations for Brexit, as Holyrood steps up its work.

Besides his chamber speech, Mr Russell will also appear at the delegated powers committee to discuss the Brexit-related Trade Bill.

The SNP government has said it withhold legislative consent for the UK Bill unless Scotland is allowed to sign off future trade deals in devolved areas.

The dispute is developing into another constitutional stand-off, and may result in Westminster over-ruling Holyrood as it did with the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf and the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC will also appear at the Justice Committee today to discuss the impact of Brexit on policing and prosecution.

Mr Russell said the Conservatives were trying to force people into a false choice between a disastrous hard Brexit outside the single market and the “catastrophe” of No Deal.

“That is an utterly false choice – and no one should be fooled into thinking that that makes Chequers in any way acceptable,” he said.

“The fact that the Tories are now warning people about stockpiling of medical supplies, and potential disruption to food imports and exports shows just how serious the situation has become – their irresponsible approach risks disruption on a scale unprecedented in modern times.

“The Tories should stop putting their party ahead of the country, end their civil war and rule out a No-deal outcome immediately.”

“The UK Government are behaving as if no deal is inevitable – it is emphatically not. But the Scottish Government will continue to do the responsible thing by making sure we have plans in place just in case we face that worst case scenario.

“There is another way. Continued membership of the European Single Market and Customs Union is essential for our economy, society and people.”

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: “Mike Russell’s words are aimed at stoking division in the hope it pushes up support for Scottish independence. It’s a shameless tactic which the SNP has already paid the price for in elections.

“Scots are fed up with this game-playing, and would rather the SNP government got on and tried to make a success of Brexit.”