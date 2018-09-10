MICHEL Barnier has raised hopes of a Brexit breakthrough after saying it is “realistic” to get a deal with Britain within the next two months.

The optimistic words from the European Commission’s chief negotiator sent sterling rising on the money markets and gave a political boost to a beleaguered Theresa May, who is facing what Steve Baker, the former Brexit Minister, called a “catastrophic split” within Conservative ranks if she continued to pursue her Chequers Plan.

Mr Barnier’s unexpectedly upbeat tone came at a conference in Slovenia, where he said: “If we are realistic, we are able to reach an agreement on the first stage of this negotiation - which is the Brexit treaty - within six or eight weeks.

"The treaty is clear: we have two years to reach an agreement before they leave... in March 2019.

"That means, taking into account the time necessary for the ratification process - the House of Commons on one side, the European Parliament and Council on the other side - we must reach an agreement before the beginning of November; it’s possible.”

While the next European Council is due on October 18/19, it is now looking increasingly likely there will be a special Brexit summit in early November.

The chief negotiator also stressed how both sides were “not far from agreement” with some 80 to 85 per cent of issues already resolved.

Yet he did qualify his comments by noting how the thus far intractable issue of keeping a frictionless border on the island of Ireland still needed to be sorted out.

“We have to solve this issue of Ireland and some others in the next six to eight weeks,” added Mr Barnier.

In response to his comments, Theresa May’s spokesman noted how there had been “positive engagement” with EU leaders over the Chequers Plan and that talks were at a “very important and intense stage”

"We have said ourselves that we are focused on securing a deal in October and that continues to be what we are working towards."

Last week, Chancellor Philip Hammond made clear, before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Vienna, the UK Government was putting pressure on EU leaders to allow Mr Barnier more flexibility in the negotiations.

It is suggested the informal summit in Salzburg on September 20, which Mrs May is due to attend, will discuss issuing additional guidance to Mr Barnier about relaxing his negotiating brief. One EU official described it as Operation “Save Theresa”.

As the Tory civil war rages on – it is likely to be fuelled in the next 48 hours with speeches from ardent Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis – No 10 dug in.

"Chequers is the only plan on the table which will deliver on the will of the British people while avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland," declared the PM’s spokesman said. “The Prime Minister is working hard to secure a deal and hopes all MPs will be able to support it," he added.

Mr Baker has claimed there are as many as 80 Tories opposed to the Chequers Plan. The Conservative conference faces the prospect of being used to showcase Boris Johnson’s leadership challenge; he is due to address a “Chuck Chequers” rally, expected to be attended by 1,000 people.

In response, the PM is said to have ordered Gavin Barwell, her chief of staff to hard-sell the Chequers Plan to backbench MPs at a series of private dinners this week.

David Mundell, who is “four square” behind Mrs May’s Brexit blueprint, was asked if it would survive. The Scottish Secretary declared: “Of course, it will.”

On Thursday, he will join other senior colleagues for a special no-deal Cabinet to thrash out, over three hours, the details of what happens should there be no withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

Later on the same day, it is expected that the next tranche of technical notices, setting out the advice on what to do in the event of a no-deal, covering at least 20 more policy areas, will be published.

Speaking ahead of a Holyrood statement on preparations for Brexit, Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Constitutional Affairs Secretary, said: “The Tories want to force people to choose between the disaster of a hard Brexit outside the single market and the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit.

“That is an utterly false choice and no one should be fooled into thinking that that makes Chequers in any way acceptable.”

He added: “The Tories should stop putting their party ahead of the country, end their civil war and rule out a No-deal outcome immediately.”

However, a senior Conservative source hit back, saying: “Yet again, the Scottish Government is willing Brexit to fail in the hope it would increase support for independence.

“It is Mike Russell who is putting party before country. He has decide whether or not to support a sensible Chequers Plan or a no-deal situation,” he added.