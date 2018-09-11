THE Conservative Government will today be accused of creating levels of workplace insecurity not seen since the economic depression of the 1930s.

In his keynote address to the TUC Congress in Manchester, John McDonnell will lambast the Tories for having stripped back employment rights over generations and will pledge that a Labour government would "restore the balance of power in the workplace," which would include a “significant extension” in trade union rights.

The London MP will tell Congress: "The role of Conservative governments throughout history has been to restrict and restrain the rights and influence of workers to maximise the profits of the companies that so generously fund their party. It’s a straight quid pro quo.

“The Conservatives try to dress it up as securing some form of balance of power between workers and employers but few today can argue that the balance hasn’t been overwhelmingly tipped against workers.”

The Shadow Chancellor will say that cumulative legislative assaults on trade union freedoms have seriously weakened the ability of trade unions to negotiate effectively on behalf of their members.

“The result is that for the first time shareholders now take a greater share of national income than workers,” Mr McDonnell will declare.

“The massive growth in zero hours contracts and the gig economy have produced a workplace environment of insecurity not seen since the 1930s. The decline of collective bargaining has meant that workers also now have little say over the key decisions taken by their employers over the future of their companies.”

The Labour frontbencher will go on: “Labour’s programme of workplace reform will restore the balance between employer and worker with a significant extension of trade union rights, modernising corporate governance structures and extending the opportunity for employees to share collectively in the benefits of ownership of their company.”

Mr McDonnell will add: “Labour’s common sense approach will forge a new workplace environment best suited to meeting the challenges of Britain’s ongoing low productivity and the emerging fourth industrial revolution."

In response, Philip Hammond highlighted Labour’s record on workers, which he said, was that when it was last in power it left more than half a million more people out of work and noting how every Labour government had left office with unemployment higher than when it started.

“Under the Conservatives, there are over three million more people in work with the security of a regular pay packet, unemployment is at an all-time low and the lowest paid have seen the fastest rise in pay for 20 years thanks to our introduction of the National Living Wage,” added the Chancellor.

Addressing Congress on Monday:

*Unite leader Len McCluskey attacked Labour MPs who were "constantly criticising" Jeremy Corbyn, urging them to turn their fire on the Tories and adding that anyone not wanting to support the Labour leader should "leave and go elsewhere and let the rest of us fight";

*TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady accused Theresa May of leading a “hear-nothing, see-nothing, do-nothing government,” and said if the Prime Minister could not deliver a Brexit for working people, then she should “stand down and take your do-nothing government with you; give us a general election and we'll do everything in our power to elect a new prime minister who will" and

*as Congress called for an independent inquiry into the collapse of Carillion and into the privatisation of public services, Dave Prentis, the General Secretary of Unison, attacked the latter, saying: "While Grenfell will forever be associated with neglect, Carillion will forever be associated with greed".