THE UK Government will have to ask Brussels to extend the Brexit negotiation period beyond March 2019 given the current difficulties in reaching a deal, Lord Mandelson has suggested.

The former Business Secretary and European Commissioner claimed that last week two UK ministers were overheard discussing plans to postpone Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

“Everyone knows none of this process is going to be completed by next March, everyone knows it’s going to have to be extended,” declared the Labour peer, who is an ardent Remainer.

"They are talking about it Brussels, they are even talking about it in London. There are a couple of Tory ministers in the House of Lords only last week overheard talking about how it’s almost inevitable now that the Article 50 process will have to be extended," he told BBC Politics Live.

Lord Mandelson also suggested British voters should be given the chance to cast a second vote on the precise terms of the withdrawal deal.

“People have made their decision, quite rightly, on whether we should leave the European Union or stay in.

"Now they need to have a vote on the terms, the means by which we leave the European Union and we have to allow both the process and the time and the opportunity to enable people to have that final say."

The former New Labour spin doctor, commenting on the latest row over remarks made by Boris Johnson, the onetime Foreign Secretary, suggested such heated political divisions would boost the call for people to have a second vote on the precise terms of the Brexit deal.

“It’s going to persuade people if politicians can’t even treat each and talk to each other in a civil rational, grown-up way, then the final decision about the Brexit deal is not best left up to politicians but should be taken by the people themselves in a proper People’s vote…”

He went on: “People are absolutely appalled at a time when we are facing the biggest, most complicated, existential challenge and question for our country’s future, all of the politicians are doing in both of the main parties are taking lumps out of each other. People are really disgusted by it.

“For both parties, they have to pull themselves together, they have to focus on the national interest rather than their individual or factional party interests within their own little groupings and if they don’t, it will become necessary and inevitable people reach conclusion when the final deal is done, they want to have the last word and final say on it and not leave it to the squabbling politicians.”

Meanwhile, in a Commons debate, Labour and Tory MPs said Britain's notice to leave the EU should not be withdrawn due to Brexit campaign Vote Leave's overspending despite almost 200,000 people signing a petition calling for Article 50 to be rescinded.

Paul Blomfield, the Shadow Brexit Minister, said it was not possible to credibly say whether "overspending in the region of half a million pounds definitely swung" the referendum result, noting how the law did not provide for its overturning.

Chris Heaton-Harris for the Government said that while it respected the views and wishes of those who had signed the petition, the referendum result was one that could “not be ignored".

"It is our clear policy that we will not revoke Article 50; the people of the United Kingdom gave a clear instruction and the Government is committed to seeing that through," he added.