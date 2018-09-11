A NEWLY discovered protein could pave the way to a simple pregnancy test-style check for early ovarian cancer and substantially improve survival rates.

The research, unveiled today at the British Science Festival, offers hope of a potential breakthrough against the disease which claims around 350 lives a year in Scotland.

Dr Barbara Guinn, a cancer immunologist at the University of Hull, told the conference that she has identified a new protein biomarker which is elevated in ovarian cancer patients at stage one and two of the disease, allowing for much earlier detection, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Guinn said: “The majority of diagnoses for ovarian cancer come during stage three, when the cancer has spread to other areas of the body, which has a direct impact on the chances of patients’ surviving.”

It has previously been found that proteins can act as biomarkers, which help diagnose diseases early, but this has not previously been a focus of research in detecting ovarian cancer.

Dr Guinn added: “A stage three diagnosis can mean survival rates as low as 20%, but with early detection, that can be increased dramatically to around 90%.”

The next stage of her research will examine whether this marker is secreted into urine.

If so, this would make a simple test, similar to a pregnancy test, a possibility.

Unlike breast, cervical and bowel cancer, there is currently no screening programme for ovarian cancer.

The disease also tends to be diagnosed at a later stage because symptoms - such as persistent bloating, abdominal pain and irregular bowel movements - are often mistaken for more common conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome.

A blood test which checks for a protein known as CA125 which can be elevated in patients with ovarian cancer is currently not recommended as a routine screening tool as it can throw up false negatives, wrongly giving the impression a woman is cancer-free, and can flag up other conditions such as endometriosis.

However, Professor Bob Steele, a Dundee-based cancer expert who was appointed chair of the UK National Screening Committee in 2016, has previously said ovarian cancer - together with lung and prostate cancer - should be prioritised for new screening programmes if emerging research demonstrated that the potential benefit would outweigh the harm.

The British Science Festival will run until September 14 in Hull.