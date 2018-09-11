A FORMER Tory candidate for Westminster who works at Holyrood has been disciplined for pestering a female SNP MSP with unwanted text messages.
Chris Land, who stood in Glasgow North West last year, was given a dressing down by party leader Ruth Davidson after repeatedly contacting the woman.
He remains at Holyrood working as an aide to Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith.
The Scottish Sun reported the 32-year-old researcher was first reported to his party whip, Maurice Golden, in March this year after sending texts to the MSP.
Despite Mr Golden intervening to put a stop to the matter, Mr Land is understood to have continued texting, leading to him being carpeted by Ms Davidson the following month.
Holyrood sources said the texts were “persistent” but not sexual, and have now stopped.
The Sun reported the disciplinary process was kept in-house rather than being referred to the parliamentary authorities at the request of the MSP.
Mr Land, who also stood for Edinburgh City Council in 2017, is a familiar face at Holyrood, where he plays a key role in organising inter-parliamentary rugby events.
He has been asked for comment.
A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “We don’t comment on internal party matters.”
The SNP declined to comment.
