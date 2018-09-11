SCOTLAND’S unemployment rate fell to just 4.1 per cent in the last quarter, according to the latest official figures, but remained fractionally higher than the UK average.

The Scottish jobless total fell 6,000 in the three months from May to July to 113,000.

The unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage points to 4.1%, against 4% for the UK.

The Scottish employment rate dipped 0.1 percentage points to 75.1%, just below 75.5% for the UK as a whole, and down from 75.8% a year ago.

The number of Scots aged 16 to 64 in work 2,556,000, down 6,000 on the quarter, and 32,000 lower than last year.

Youth unemployment in Scotland rose 1.4 points to 10.8%, twice the increase of the UK rate, although its 0.7 point rise took it to 11.9%.

The data also showed wages, including bonuses, grew by 2.9% compared to a year ago.

SNP business and fair work minister Jamie Hepburn said: “On employment for women and young people, we continue to outperform the UK with an employment rate of 71.5% for women, higher than the UK rate of 71, and an employment rate for young people of 56.2%, higher than the UK rate of 54.7%.

“While these results show a very slight decrease in employment, comparing these figures against historical trends shows Scotland’s economy and jobs market remains strong despite the continued challenges facing our economy as a result of Brexit uncertainty.”

Tory Scotland Secretary David Mundell said: “The latest employment figures show that we cannot afford to be complacent. Over the year, Scotland’s performance is worsening, with employment falling and unemployment increasing.

“It is important that the Scottish Government uses its extensive powers and works with us to create the right conditions to grow Scotland’s economy and boost prosperity.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie welcomed the fall in unemployment, but said it was disappointing that inactivity, which includes students, remained “stubbornly high”.

She said: “Productivity in Scotland under the SNP has flat lined, leading to stagnating growth and worsening outlooks.

“Many working families are also feeling the pain with wages not keeping pace with the increase in the cost of living.

"The SNP's only answer to this is its infamous cuts commission, which will shackle Scotland to a decade of austerity and cuts, the cost of which will be borne by working people.”