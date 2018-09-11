A man has died following a collision with a tram in Edinburgh.

Services were disrupted following the crash at the Saughton tram stop in Broomhouse Drive at around 12.15 pm.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering serious injuries.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said an investigation into the incident was under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "No-one else was hurt in the collision. Tram services remain suspended whilst officers carry out a collision investigation."

In June, six people were hurt including a 66-year-old bus driver suffering serious injuries after a tram collided with a bus near Edinburgh Airport.