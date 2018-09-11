THE head of the UK’s biggest car manufacturer has warned Theresa May a “horrifying” hard Brexit could cost the industry tens of thousands of jobs.

Dr Ralf Speth, the chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said the wrong deal with Europe could wipe out his company’s profits and cost it £1.2bn a year.

The company makes one in three cars produced in Britain and directly employs 40,000 people, with a further 260,000 jobs depending on its supply chain.

Dr Speth, who has warned against a hard Brexit before, said the job losses would be “counted into tens of thousands if we do not get the right Brexit deal".

He was speaking just before the Prime Minister at the UK’s first Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham.

He told delegates: “If we make the right decisions this could be the best of times. If we make the wrong ones, they could be the worst of times.

"We are absolutely firmly committed to the UK, it's our home. But a hard Brexit will cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2bn a year - it's horrifying, wiping our profit, destroying investment in the autonomous, zero-emissions, we want to share."

He added ominously: “What decisions will we be forced to make, if Brexit means not merely that costs go up, but that we cannot physically build cars on time and on budget in the UK?

“Six months from Brexit and uncertainty means that many companies are being forced to make decisions about their businesses that will not be reversed, whatever the outcome, just to survive.”

With Jaguar Land Rover producing 3000 cars a day at its three UK plants using “just in time” delivery of parts from Europe, Dr Speth said he would be “very, very concerned” if the supply chains became snarled up or blocked at the ports because of Brexit.

He later told Sky News: “Just one part missing could mean stopping production at a cost of £60m a day. That is a huge risk. We depend on free, frictionless, seamless logistics.”

He said the firm’s Indian owners, Tata, required more certainty before adding to their existing £50bn investment in the UK.

It is currently completing a new £1bn plant in Slovakia to make a new Land Rover sports utility vehicle and the next generation of Land Rover Defende

Downing Street said the Chequers proposal on Brexit contained provisions for "just in time" industries such as car manufacturers.

Later, Mrs May pledged £106m for research and development on zero-emissions vehicles, saying she wanted the UK to lead in green technology and make traffic pollution "a thing of the past".

She said the goal was for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.

"We have long lived with the idea that traffic is polluting. We know that no longer needs to be true. And we are on the brink of making it a thing of the past," she said.