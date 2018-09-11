CLAIMS that hard left activists are infiltrating Labour to oust MPs opposed to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership have been brushed aside by his close ally John McDonnell.

The Shadow Chancellor’s rejection came after the Labour leader refused to intervene to prevent local activists targeting his internal party critics.

But one such Labour MP told The Herald there was real fear of a purge among colleagues as their disenchantment with the party leadership grew day by day. He said those who felt alienated by Mr Corbyn and his hard left colleagues now regarded themselves as “the Opposition within the Opposition”.

And Mr McDonnell’s push-back came as two Labour MPs, Joan Ryan and Gavin Shuker, who in recent days lost confidence votes in their local parties, were taunted with the threat of deselection after anonymous cards featuring trains, meant to symbolise deselection, were left outside their offices in the Commons.

Aaron Bastani, who founded Left-leaning publication Novara Media, posted the pictures on Twitter under the caption: “I’m reliably informed the deselection express pulled into Westminster tonight. Choo choo!”

Pressed on accusations of hard left infiltration, Mr McDonnell said: "I'm sorry, that does not bear relation to reality. We now have 500,000 members. It's a huge mass party now, and, of course, those members want to get involved in discussions about policy.

"Also, they will reflect at times their view about the performances of their local MP. And we have had a small number of incidences that we have seen, two or three, where parties have come together and they have expressed concerns about the performance of their MP. That's happened right the way through the history of our party but it's nothing untoward," he told the BBC.

With the Corbyn-backing grassroots group Momentum pushing for a major shake-up in the way general election candidates are selected at this month's party conference, the Shadow Chancellor said he supported the current situation.

“People will have their view about mandatory reselection, I respect that view. But, for the bulk of people, the existing system, maybe slightly reformed, is the one we'll hold to," he said.

Chuka Umunna, the former Shadow Business Secretary, has urged Mr Corbyn to "call off the dogs" to stop centre-left MPs being driven out of the party,

On Monday, Mr Corbyn told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party it was "not his role to interfere" in local "democratic accountability" after Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield briefly faced a motion brought by members of her local party after attending a rally on anti-Semitism.

The action against the MP, who took the Kent city seat at the 2017 election with a majority of just 187 - after 99 years as a Tory stronghold - was later dismissed following an outcry from fellow MPs.

It followed no-confidence votes against Ms Ryan, who chairs Labour Friends of Israel, Mr Shuker, the Luton South MP, and Chris Leslie, who represents Nottingham East.