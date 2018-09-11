BORIS Johnson has launched another broadside against Theresa May’s Brexit plan, claiming it would be "substantially worse than the status quo" for British businesses.

And fellow Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, which he chairs, would on Wednesday publish a “sufficient solution” to the Irish border issue.

He said the main question was: how do we help ensure the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland was as good as any other of the EU’s external borders?

“They may have manned posts but that doesn’t make them impervious borders. So if you can make a border as good as those without manned borders, then you have answered the EU’s question and that is what we will be trying to do tomorrow on the basis of - would any reasonable person think that this was a sufficient solution. I think we have got there,” said the Somerset MP.

Both he and the former Foreign Secretary attended the launch at Westminster of a report from Economists for Free Trade, which promoted a Canada-style trade deal for Britain post-Brexit.

Mr Johnson sat front and centre and was applauded when his presence was noted by Mr Rees-Mogg. The former Cabinet minister declined to answer questions from journalists but issued a statement, decrying how the Chequers Plan would turn Britain into a “vassal state”.

He argued that by abandoning its seat around the Brussels table yet continuing to accept the single market legislation, Britain would expose businesses, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and innovators to "whatsoever rules the EU decided to devise even though those rules may well be inimical to the interests of UK innovation”.

He argued: "That seems to me to be a particular economic risk in Chequers and makes it substantially worse than the status quo."

Mr Johnson dismissed the criticism over his controversial remark that the Chequers Plan had “wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier”.

Asked about the row by a journalist, he replied: “You need to go off and read the whole article and read it to your readers. That is my advice to you. Declaim it. You’ll find it goes down very well."

Also at the Economists for Free Trade event, Mr Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker, the former Brexit Minister, vowed to kill off the Chequers Plan if it were put before MPs, claiming they had enough support from Tory backbenchers to do so.

Insisting Mrs May’s proposals would leave Britain half in and half out of the EU, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “What we are proposing today is a fall-back position. It’s possible to get a deal. The EU has offered a deal, the best free trade deal that it’s ever done with any country; with no tariffs and no quotas.

“That is something worth having but this strengthens the negotiating hand because we can go into the negotiations confident that if we leave on world trade terms we will do extremely well; it’s a positive rather than a negative. It’s better leaving on a world trade deal than it is remaining in the EU.”

The Somerset MP also argued Mr Johnson’s marital problems did not affect his credibility on Brexit, saying society did not consider people’s private lives.

“I don’t think that’s a matter of concern to them. They are concerned about this most economic, political and constitutional issue which is of overwhelming significance. Dare I say, Mr Johnson will be neither the first nor the last politician to have had issues with his marriage,” he added.