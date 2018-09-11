CRIMINALS fleeing from country to country to escape the law stand to benefit from Brexit, it has been warned.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said any dilution of existing measures – such as the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) – will be "to the detriment of justice and justice capability – full stop”.

It came as Scotland's top law officer insisted leaving the EU's current systems risked making it harder to extradite suspects.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government confirmed an extra £27 million will go towards areas such as agriculture and the rural economy as fears grow over a no-deal Brexit.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell vowed ministers will be "straight with people" as he updated Holyrood on contingency arrangements for the UK crashing out of the EU.

He said up to 200 pieces of legislation may need to pass through the Scottish Parliament to prepare for Brexit.

Speaking to MSPs on Holyrood’s justice committee, Mr Yousaf raised concerns over maintaining access to measures such as the EAW and the EU’s law enforcement and criminal agencies, Europol and Eurojust.

He said: “Let’s not beat around the bush. Any detriment to the current arrangements in relation to the European Arrest Warrant, to Europol, to Eurojust – any detriment to that, there is only one set of people who will benefit from that.

“And that will be those criminals who are on the run, hopping from country to country across the European continent. Nobody else will benefit from any looser arrangements.”

Mr Yousaf confirmed ministers have been actively preparing for a no-deal scenario since June. He previously raised concerns over an "unacceptable" lack of clarity from the UK Government.

The Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC said Scotland currently benefits from a “particularly effective legal regime” within the EU.

He said: “I don’t think it’s controversial to observe that leaving the EU without replacing that regime would significantly and adversely effect our capabilities.”

Without access to a EAW, he said a question would have arisen over whether the killer of Glasgow businesswoman Moira Jones, Marek Harcar, could have been brought to justice. The Slovakian national was jailed in 2009.

Addressing Holyrood, Mr Russell said the Scottish Government “intends to take a coherent, consistent and collaborative approach to making preparations for EU exit”.

He said the legislation required to pass through parliament was a “heavy burden” which risked being made heavier still if “Westminster is not willing to co-operate sensibly”.

He revealed civil contingency planning is taking place in areas where a no-deal outcome could have an "immediate and direct effect on citizens".

The UK Government has already published a series of technical notices designed to prepare the UK for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Russell added: "After the next two tranches of technical notices are issued we will consider publishing our own supplementary guidance if we feel it can be useful, and if it does not add to the momentum around a no deal, which could be an unforeseen outcome."

He continued: "However carefully we prepare for a no deal scenario, it will still result in chaos.”

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins accused the SNP of “empty posturing”.

He added: “The only thing being stockpiled here is ministerial grievance and tired political cliché.”

The UK Government is expected to publish its long-awaited Agriculture Bill today, with will set out post-Brexit support for farmers.

The legislation is expected to provide another flashpoint between the Scottish and UK governments.

Holyrood previously refused consent for the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill, paving the way for a constitutional clash.