THE Commons authorities have launched an investigation into a claim that a senior aide to Jeremy Corbyn has breached Westminster’s strict security rules.

Iram Awan, the Labour leader’s private secretary, is said to have been working at Westminster for more than nine months despite not having passed the usual counter-terrorism vetting, which all those working on the parliamentary estate must do.

Asked if an inquiry had been launched into the claim about Ms Awan, a House of Commons spokesman said: “An investigation into an alleged breach of parliamentary rules has been launched and so we will not be commenting further.”

The Herald was told that the probe was being undertaken by the Commons security team. A source made clear: “Visitor passes are for visitors only; they cannot be used to carry out work on the parliamentary estate.”

It is believed that Ms Awan was appointed to her role in Mr Corbyn’s office last year after her predecessor, Laura Parker, left to run Momentum, the pro-Corbyn grassroots campaign.

However, it is suggested she did not pass the standard Commons security check; the security services are said to have raised concerns about her known associates.

Despite not having a staff parliamentary pass, Ms Awan is said to arrive at the Commons, using a visitor’s entrance, passing through the security machine before being escorted to Mr Corbyn’s office by a workmate.

Asked about the alleged security breach, Mr Corbyn's spokesman remained tight-lipped.

He repeatedly answered questions by saying: "We don't comment on staffing matters."

When it was suggested it was a security matter, he replied: “We don’t comment on staffing matters.”

Asked if Mr Corbyn was concerned at all, the spokesman said: “I have made the point clear; better move on to something else.”

However, he pointed out: "We are, of course, aware of all the rules in relation to parliamentary passes...We are aware of the procedures and respect them."

The MPs’ Handbook, which gives advice to members, says only on the issue of staff security checks: “All staff must be vetted prior to working on the Estate.”

However, one source suggested that an MP as well as their employee could face sanctions if the latter were found to be in breach of the parliamentary estate’s security code.