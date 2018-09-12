A NEW constitutional fight is looming over UK legislation to reform farming after Brexit, with SNP ministers labelling it another power grab that will not get through Holyrood.

Published by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, the Westminster Agriculture Bill would see the biggest shake-up of the industry for decades.

Instead of EU subsidies based on land holdings, by 2027 farmers would be rewarded for providing public goods, such as protecting habitats and flood protection.

Mr Gove said the “historic move” would create a greener, healthier countryside, with some big landowners losing out, though he refused to say how much farmers would get.

UK farmers currently get £3.1bn a year in Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) subsidies from Brussels.

Farmers leaders gave the bill a cautious welcome, but said more details were required.

However the Scottish Government instantly denounced it as it could potentially see Holyrood unable to continue “coupled support for active beef and sheep farmers” and less favoured area support scheme payments.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the Bill “completely failed” to deliver on past promises that Scottish farmers would get the same funding after Brexit.

He said: “This bill rides roughshod over the devolved settlement. It is of serious concern that the UK Government could impose unwanted policies and rules on Scottish farmers in areas of devolved competency.”

He said that “unless and until the attempts to grab key powers” on farming and food were revised, his government would not table a legislative consent motion for it at Holyrood.

After Holyrood refused to give legislative consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill earlier this year, Westminster passed it regardless and imposed it on Scotland.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the SNP were keeping Scots farmers “in the dark”, noting the Bill was not being resisted in Wales or Northern Ireland.

He said: “The UK Government has already agreed to commit the same cash total in funds for farm support for Scotland until the end of this Parliament. This Bill ensures that new systems of farming support can be put in place after 2020 in England and Wales.

“Farmers in Scotland need the same reassurance - and time is running out for the Scottish Government to act. It is simply not acceptable for Scottish farmers to be kept in the dark about the future of agricultural policy in Scotland.”

Tory MSP Donald Cameron added: “Michael Gove has set out a clear vision for the future of British farming.

“The SNP prefer doom-mongering to delivery and Scottish farmers have had enough. As the National Farmers Union of Scotland has made clear, it is time for the SNP to work constructively for once and get the right Brexit deal for our agricultural sector.”

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said: “This is a detailed document and we will go over the proposals with a fine-tooth comb in the coming days.

“Preserving or enhancing future funding levels for Scottish agriculture remains a red line issue for NFU Scotland as we are clearly stepping away from previous funding arrangements determined by the CAP. We also want to be reassured that previous commitments on how Scotland’s share of the agricultural pot of funding will be determined will be delivered on.”

Scottish Land & Estates said the Bill provided “a degree of clarity”, but said more discussions were required to understand the implications for Scotland.

Chairman David Johnstone said: “The Bill represents a clear direction of travel towards public goods for public money, which is something we support- but this must be coupled with increased business competitiveness and resilience. We would like to see this replicated by the Scottish Government as part of a more holistic approach to land use north of the Border to prevent farming, forestry and other land uses being compartmentalised in individual silos.”