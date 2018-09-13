A SCOTTISH schoolboy is fighting for his life after he was found lying at the bottom of a swimming pool in the Spanish holiday resort Benidorm.

The Scottish Sun reports that Blair Scott, 8, was discovered in the pool at the Magic Robin Hood resort before he was rescued by two holidaymakers on Sunday.

It is understood that the youngster, from Livingston, was on holiday with his dad Kevin and stepmum Ashley Moore when the incident occured.

A former British soldier Gareth McAllister, from Leeds, has been called a hero along with an a Spanish fireman for saving the little boy's life. They performed CPR until an air ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

Ivan Munoz, a communications representative on behalf of the resort, said a defibrillator was available in the hotel reception but was not used at the time.

The Scot is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Alicante.

An appeal was also made on social media for videos or pictures of the incident.

Benidorm’s British Businesses Association (BBBA) posted an update on Blair's condition on behalf of the family.

A statement said: "He is still critical but fighting hard. He is currently under sedation. We are offering our support and pray that young Blair continues to fight and makes a full recovery.”