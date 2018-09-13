ALMOST 1,800 women are to be contacted by the Scottish NHS after an error meant they were not invited for their final breast cancer screening.

The Scottish Government said 1,761 women aged over 71 would be contacted after a review discovered they had not be given a screening appointment over the past three years.

The SNP health secretary apologised for the “distress” caused, and revealed files are now being checked manually after problems with the computerised invitation system.

The delays affected 1 in 500 of the 700,000 women in the relevant population.

Earlier this year it emerged 450,000 women aged 68-71 in England had not been screened since 2009, up to 270 of whom may have died as a result, prompting checks in Scotland.

Women in Scotland are invited for routine breast screening between the ages of 50 and 70.

However, the women affected were not invited for their final appointment by the time they had turned 70 as a result of delays within the programme.

The women affected missed out by a few months to three years.

NHS screening centres have now made arrangements to screen the women as quickly as possible, with additional staff handling phone enquiries and providing support.

The additional screening should not delay other women attending their routine appointments.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I know this will be a worrying time for the women affected and I apologise fully for any distress caused.

“The women are being contacted as a priority and resources have been put in place to ensure they are screened promptly and offered any wider support needed.

“This additional screening will not delay other women attending their routine appointments.

“This issue came to light following a due diligence review of the breast screening system in Scotland which was undertaken after a significant incident with England’s breast screening programme earlier this year. I have been clear that we must learn from this and act to minimise the risk of similar incidents in future.”

The review was carried out by the Scottish Clinical Taskforce after previous Health Secretary, Shona Robison, asked for further due diligence checks.

The government said work to address issues with the automatic invitation system was being done immediately and in the meantime all breast screening centres in Scotland were manually checking to pick up any women who may miss invitations due to this system issue.

Those affected will receive a letter shortly from their local breast screening centre inviting them to an appointment.

Additional provision will be provided over the weekend to allow for women to call and book an appointment.