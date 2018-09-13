More than 200 guests gathered at The Principal Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, last night to celebrate the second annual Global Game Changers Awards.

The awards, run in partnership with Innovators Magazine and sponsored by BAE Systems, Bayer Foundations, Centre for Work-based Learning, Circular Glasgow, City of Glasgow College and ScottishPower, recognised and rewarded impact towards the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at an international level, across all business sectors.

The awards were truly global attracting entries from 14 countries ranging from Israel to the USA. The shortlist celebrated cross-sectoral innovators pioneering new ideas and products, particularly those helping to deliver a sustainable future.

Guests in attendance last night enjoyed a keynote speech from UN SDG Advocate, Marc Buckley and a performance from forensic mind reader, Colin Cloud, before the awards were presented.

The 10 winners included EGG lighting which picked up the Circular Breakthrough award for its focus on smart sensor technology which reduces business' energy costs through tailored LED and sensor design.

LeanPath was named winner of the Food for Thought award, new for 2018, for its food waste prevention technology that enables commercial kitchens to dramatically reduce food waste and operate more sustainable facilities.

Alison McRae, senior director of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "Congratulations and well done to all finalists and those that were shortlisted at this year's Global Game Changers Awards.

"Particular recognition goes to EGG lighting on winning the Circular Glasgow sponsored award for Circular Breakthrough. The wide range of finalists showcased innovation and design thinking at its very best and reflects the real business benefits of adopting more circular business models. Well done to all involved.”

Jennifer Blee, Procurement Director, BAE Systems, said: “Congratulations to Cerys Jenkins for taking home the Women in Innovation award and to all the winners and finalists."

Roy Gardner, City of Glasgow College, added: "It was truly inspirational seeing all the finalists and winners at the 2018 Global Game Changer Awards. On behalf of the College my congratulations go out to everyone involved in making these special awards happen. Scotland has an incredible amount of talent on offer and it is important that we recognise this."

Keith Anderson, CEO, ScottishPower, said: “The Global Game Changers Awards was a brilliant opportunity to recognise and reward the fantastic innovation happening across the country at the moment. Both within ScottishPower and across industry, we’re passionate about supporting these inspirational Young Pioneers.”

Thimo V. Schmitt-Lord, Executive Director, Bayer Foundations said: "All these enthusiastic people working towards the global goal of ending hunger are just thrilling. We are blessed by the opportunity to support them - together we make social fiction work."

David Coyne, Director of the Centre for Work-based Learning said: “Congratulations to the University of Strathclyde. Although the competition, was tough they are the deserved winners. The event was a great night enjoyed by all, and fantastic to see such great innovation coming out of Scotland. It reinforces and justifies our proud reputation in this area across the world.”

Full information on the event is at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/globalgc/.

Contact Hannah Docherty on 0141 302 6037 for more information.