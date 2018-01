A SINN FEIN MP who posted a social media video of him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, has been suspended from all party activity for three months, he has confirmed.

Barry McElduff said he apologised "unreservedly" after he was summoned to meet senior party figures at their offices in west Belfast.

He said: "Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families."

