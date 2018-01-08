HALF of the up to 120 workers facing redundancy at an engineering company are to be axed in Scotland.

Doosan Babcock has launched a consultation process with employees on the potential job losses among permanent staff across UK facilities as part of a reorganisation programme.

It is thought that up to 60 of the redundancies will be at its Renfrew plant where around 530 staff are currently employed.

Last year the Doosan Babcock announced the loss of 270 jobs at the Renfrew plant, which resulted in the closure of its machining and assembly facility.

The development comes after a matter of days after it emerged that 350 workers on contracts in Grangemouth and in Lanarkshire faced the axe in what was described by the GMB union as a "jobs hammer blow".

The majority of the new positions being cut are in management and back-office support services.

It is understood they were temporary contract staff and not permanent employees.

The job losses will also hit the South Korean headquartered group's sites in Crawley, West Sussex, and smaller facilities in Tipton, West Midlands, Selby, North Yorkshire and Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.

The company - which employs more than 5,000 people - specialises in providing engineering, aftermarket and upgrade services to the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical and process sectors.

Doosan Babcock chief executive officer Andrew Colquhoun said: "Doosan Babcock has shown strong underlying performance in the last 12 months but continues to face extremely challenging market conditions.

"To meet these challenges, ensure a sustainable future for our employees and add value to our customers, we are undertaking this review of our organisational structure.

"Unfortunately this will result in some job losses and this is particularly difficult for a company which places great importance on our staff.

"We will do our utmost to support our colleagues during this unsettling time.

"Until the consultation period has concluded, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment."

The company's roots stretch back to the day in 1867, when American inventors George Herman Babcock and Stephen Wilcox patented the world's first non explosive boiler.

Babcock and Wilcox began producing boilers for the UK market on the site of the Singer manufacturing site at Kilbowie, Clydebank in the 1880s.