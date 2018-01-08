The man suspected of bombing German football team Borussia Dortmund’s bus last year has told a court that he carried out the attack, but did not intend to kill or hurt anyone.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified only as Sergej W in line with German privacy rules, is charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion. His trial opened last month.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the team’s bus as it left a hotel in the city of Dortmund for a Champions League game on April 11.

