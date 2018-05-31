NO prizes for guessing the big talking point at FMQs. Since the SNP’s Growth Commission report appeared last week, it has caused nothing but aggro.

Andrew Wilson’s plan for a decade of post-Indy sado-monetarism - The 120 Months of Sodom, to adapt a title from the Marquis - has riled Nats and aroused Unionists galore.

Ruth Davidson was firmly in the latter camp, romping amid splits in the Yes movement.

NHS targets missed, schools struggling, violent crime up, yet Nicola Sturgeon “had to firefight because her own supporters are fighting among themselves”, she said.

“We have a First Minister whose prime concern seems to be to appease her own independence army rather than to govern Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon’s benches briefly stopping squabbling to throw abuse at Ms Davidson.

The FM scoffed it off. Ms Davidson loved talking about the constitution “because she’s got nothing else to talk about," she laughed back.

Labour’s leader Richard Leonard fared much better.

Sounding like a Yorkshire vicar rebuking a congregation, he read out stats on missed cancer stats and reduced the SNP side to choked silence.

Then he threw it all away by switching to “another divisive referendum” and the FM doing her dinger on Twitter about the Growth Commission.

“When is she going to stop putting nationalism before the National Health Service?”

Uproar returned in a flash.

“The only people to have mentioned independence today are the Better Together parties,” grinned Ms Sturgeon, gesturing left and right. “That speaks volumes.” Game over.

But the nadir came when Labour’s Neil Bibby raised Denzel Darku, a student facing a Home Office deportation to Ghana despite being a model Scottish citizen since 2009.

The chamber applauded Mr Darku as one. Well, almost.

The Tory benches stayed creepily silent. Ms Davidson, who in a speech two days earlier called for a cuddlier immigration regime, sat on her hands as dumbly as the rest.

“Shameful!” bawled other MSPs. “Shame on them!” added Ms Sturgeon, shaking her head. But as Tories poked their phones and rolled their eyes, shame proved as elusive as consensus in the SNP.