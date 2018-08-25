“IT will quieten down soon,” the receptionist reassured guests checking in to the Champany Inn in Linlithgow yesterday.

She was referring to the tide of reporters, photographers and camera crews filling the lobby, its comfy sofas lost under a sea of laptops and spare lenses.

The guests scanned the scene doubtfully over their shoulders, but appeared to take her word for it. However it’s hard to imagine that Scottish politics will oblige.

We are a long way from a quiet life this weekend, with Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor on opposite sides of an explosive row about alleged sexual misconduct.

Scotland’s party of government has never seen anything like it.

For hours yesterday, Alex Salmond gave TV interviews to explain why he has started a costly legal action against the Scottish Government machine he once led.

The focus of his frustration was the Government’s top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans.

He criticised her repeatedly over her handling of two sexual misconduct complaints against him.

After concluding an internal investigation, Ms Evans had been due to make much of it public on Wednesday. But Mr Salmond instigated a judicial review at the Court of Session into whether the process was lawful.

He said he had no animus against the complainers, whose feelings are unknown at this point. His “beef” was that he had not been given a fair chance to respond to the claims, which he said were baseless. The action put a brake on more details coming out. The police are involved.

Although Ms Sturgeon was not part of the investigation, she signed off the relevant complaints process last year. So Mr Salmond’s war on the process is one she must defend. There was a weird twist to the proceedings at Champany.

A little over 14 years ago, Mr Salmond, then an MP and out of Holyrood, met Ms Sturgeon at the same famous steak restaurant to carve up the leadership of the SNP.

The deal they struck saw her act as his deputy for the next decade, seven while he was in Bute House.

But how different the relationship today. If Mr Salmond is to win his argument in court, Ms Sturgeon must lose, and vice versa.

Going to court never made any couple happier. It’s unlikely to improve relations between Ms Sturgeon and her mentor.

Nor, if Mr Salmond wins, does it annul the complaints now with the police. Their enquiries roll on regardless of the civil proceedings. The silence from SNP HQ yesterday was as deep as the party’s anguish. Like all memorable media conferences, Mr Salmond’s verged on the surreal. As the press crowded round him on garden furniture in a corner of a marquee, Mr Salmond sat in front of boxes of champagne and took questions for 40 minutes.

He was completely unflappable, but rarely forthcoming.

He confirmed speaking to Ms Sturgeon about his case, but refused to say if he asked her to make it go away. “I’m not going to say what a private conversation between myself and Nicola Sturgeon was,” he said.

Here is a sample of what else came at him, and what is likely to keep coming up to the SNP’s chagrin.

Do you regret any behaviour towards women? “In my life I’ve made a number of mistakes both political and personal, but I shall keep them to myself.”

Do you think the complainants are lying? “I refute the complaints. They are not correct. I think any reasonable process would agree. I absolutely, unequivocally deny any semblance of criminality.”

Was this consensual sexual activity that’s been misrepresented? “What I’m saying is exactly what I’ve been allowed to say by my legal team, and the reason is I’m going to the Court of Session and I’m not going to prejudice my own case.”

Have you done anything that would warrant an apology to your wife? “Friends and family have been today, and in the case of Moira [Salmond] for the last few months, incredibly supportive.” What’s the impact been on you Mr Salmond? “It’s not sympathy for me I’m after. What I’m after is fairness, and that’s why I’m in the Court of Session.”

Are you sorry if you made any of the women you worked with uncomfortable? “I’ll make a statement after we get through this court case which will be appropriate to what the judgment has been.”

Are your memories sharp? Had you been drinking? “I think I will just not answer that question.” Do you think you used to drink too much as FM? “I’m not a paragon of virtue by any means whatsoever and I’ve never claimed to be.”

Are you confident no other women will come forward with complaints? “If unjustified attacks are made on me then I shall seek to correct them... If I lose [in court], I’ll have to answer the complaints openly and publicly and I’ll do that as far as I’m able. But I don’t expect to lose. I expect to win.”

If someone asked me if I was a groper I would say No. Why can’t you say No? “I’ve never sexually harassed any woman.”

Will you cooperate with any police inquiry? “Of course.”

Champany is quieter today. But for Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, the whirlwind has just begun.