THE major task facing Brandon Lewis in getting Conservative Central Office shipshape was obvious for all to see when minutes before he went into Downing Street, Tory HQ wrongly announced Chris Grayling was to lead the charge to reform the party.

Conservative HQ tweeted its congratulations confirming Mr Grayling was to succeed Sir Patrick McLoughlin, whose head was widely expected to roll following the Tories’ terrible General Election performance. But within minutes the tweet had been deleted; thus confirming that one of the tasks facing the new party chairman is to vastly improve its social media operation.

Mr Lewis, previously the Immigration Minister, was elected to be MP for Great Yarmouth in 2010. He backed Remain in the EU referendum.

Loading article content