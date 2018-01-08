MATT Hancock has been promoted to become the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, replacing Caroline Bradley, who has taken over the Northern Ireland portfolio. At 39, he is the youngest Cabinet member.

Cheshire-born and raised, he gained degrees at both Oxford and Cambridge and after working briefly for the family’s computer software company moved to London to work as an economist at the Bank of England.

In 2005, he became an advisor to Chancellor George Osborne, later becoming his Chief of Staff at the Treasury. Five years later, he was elected as MP for West Suffolk. Gradually, he worked his way up the ministerial ladder.

Loading article content

In 2015, he became David Cameron’s Minister for the Cabinet Office and headed the Prime Minister’s "earn or learn" taskforce, which aimed to have every young person earning or learning from April 2017.

Under Theresa May, the father-of-three was demoted to Minister of State for Digital and Culture but has now been elevated to Cabinet as Secretary of State in the same department.