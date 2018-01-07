CRAIG GORDON has laughed off the suggestion teams have sussed out how to play against Celtic.

And the Parkhead goalkeeper admits he is relishing the prospect of returning from their Dubai winter retreat to find new ways of winning games.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have won five of their last 10 matches, dropping points to Motherwell, Hibernian, Rangers while losing to Anderlecht and Hearts.

The 4-0 victory for Hearts, which ended Celtic’s 69-game domestic unbeaten run, was founded upon Anderlecht’s high-press game which earned them a 1-0 victory in Glasgow. It is also similar to the manner in which Motherwell, Hibs and latterly Rangers achieved success against the SPFL Premiership leaders.

Gordon is refusing to accept that a magic formula has now been found to frustrate Celtic, and said: “We’ll see. I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.

“If they think they have us sussed, well I’m looking forward to that.

“I think it will be a good challenge to come out second half of the season and really push on and be dominant.

“We want to improve our game to make sure that, whatever anyone throws at us, we have the answers.

“We have played a lot of games and we know have this break to get the team back to doing the things we do really well and tactically getting back with we reminders of how we go about playing, our defensive structure and how we translate that into attack.

“We can work on that this week. We’ll be doing long sessions working hard on our teamwork so that when we come back, we’ll see that we have improved in a lot of areas.”

Meanwhile, Gordon has revealed he has buried the hatchet with outspoken pundit Chris Sutton who he claimed he had an agenda against him.

Sutton’s brand of controversial and cutting statements is an acquired taste for some but Gordon previously accused Sutton of over stepping the mark in his criticism. Speaking in September, he said: “It’s his opinion but he focuses rather a lot on the negatives, rather than anything positive. It’s more of a campaign.

“I think he goes over the top at times and I know I’m not the only one to perceive that. There are other guys in our squad who receive as much, if not more, criticism than me. I’m not sure if it’s a personal thing, but it seems to be.”

But speaking yesterday, Gordon revealed he had bumped into the former Celtic forward and that he believes the matter to be closed.

He said: “I met him at an airport and he was fine.

“We chatted about the game and I’m not saying he is 100 per cent wrong.

“Some of the things he said were right. I just think it was at that time a little bit over the top.

“I understand it’s his job to create controversy and talking points and that’s what he has to do. But at that moment in time I felt it was unfair.

“He has been pretty fair since and if there has been something he has commented on it has been right.

“There have been things I could have done better and it’s just a balance. If you do well you deserve to get the praise and if you don’t the criticism is going to come your way.

“That’s fair enough, that’s the way it should be.”

Gordon added: “I don’t go looking for trouble or anything.

“I wouldn’t have said anything towards him and, yeah, he was perfectly pleasant.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it and if I am there to be fairly criticised then fine.”