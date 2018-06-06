RANGERS have completed a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

SportTimes can reveal the 20-year-old has agreed a season-long switch to Ibrox to be reunited with former Reds coach Steven Gerrard.

Ejaria spent the second half of last term on loan at Sunderland and has now made the switch to Glasgow to gain more first team experience.

The Englishman is Gerrard's fourth signing of the summer so far and is set to be followed into Ibrox by defender Connor Goldson after Rangers agreed a £3million fee with Brighton on Wednesday.