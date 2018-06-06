RANGERS have completed a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.
SportTimes can reveal the 20-year-old has agreed a season-long switch to Ibrox to be reunited with former Reds coach Steven Gerrard.
Ejaria spent the second half of last term on loan at Sunderland and has now made the switch to Glasgow to gain more first team experience.
The Englishman is Gerrard's fourth signing of the summer so far and is set to be followed into Ibrox by defender Connor Goldson after Rangers agreed a £3million fee with Brighton on Wednesday.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.