MILK & Honey, which runs a gourmet sandwich and delicatessen business in Edinburgh’s Queen Street, plans to open an upmarket gelateria at the Raeburn Place development in the Scottish capital.

Raeburn Place, in the upmarket Stockbridge district of Edinburgh, was the venue of the first rugby international on March 27, 1871, and the first Calcutta Cup between Scotland and England in 1879.

The ground hosted Scottish rugby internationals between 1871 and 1895. Cricket internationals have also been staged at Raeburn Place, which is being redeveloped to provide “first-class sports and recreational facilities that are fit for the 21st century and open and accessible to all”.

David Newlands, chairman of the charitable Raeburn Place Foundation (RPF) which is leading the redevelopment, said: “We are happy to be offering a small independent business a home in our new development, allowing them to expand and reach a new market.

“It has always been our intention to secure a mix of national and more niche, local businesses, focusing on those we believe will attract increased footfall to the area. Milk & Honey definitely fit that bill and we are glad to have them on board.”

An agreement for a 99-year ground lease is in place between the Edinburgh Academical Club, which owns Raeburn Place, and RPF.

Milk & Honey, a trading arm of Sweet by Scotts, will operate a gelateria, chocolatier, patisserie and delicatessen business from unit 9 at Raeburn Place.

Sofia Scott, director of Milk & Honey, said: “We are excited by the prospect of opening our new venture in Raeburn Pace. Our aim is to deliver a sophisticated gelateria experience in a contemporary setting, where we will offer a range of specialist items sourced from local suppliers, providing them with a showcase in Stockbridge.”

The City of Edinburgh Council granted planning permission for the redevelopment of the ground in July 2014.