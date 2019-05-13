A rosé wine produced by former Rangers owner Sir David Murray’s family at his 600-acre estate in Provence in France has won the two top awards at a competition in the Far East.
Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé picked up the best of show and best value awards at the Best Rosé in Thailand event in Phuket, staged by internationally renowned critic James Suckling.
At this event, all of Thailand’s importers are invited to submit locally and internationally produced rosé wines, which must be currently available in the country, to be judged in a blind tasting.
The Murray wine, a bottle of which sells for around £15 in retail outlets around the world, scored 93 points out of 100, with Mr Suckling saying of it: “Sleek, refreshing and makes you come back for more.”
One end of Sir David’s Chateau Routas estate, acquired in 2004 and overseen by his son Keith, borders Hollywood film stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Chateau Miraval vineyard. At the other corner of Sir David’s estate is Chateau Margui, owned by Star Wars producer George Lucas.
Sir David said: “Our family is delighted to see Routas continue to gain extensive recognition for the quality of rosé."
Mr Suckling noted that this year’s awards, the fourth to be held, had attracted the highest number of entries, with around 150 wines competing.
