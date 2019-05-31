Uber has posted $1 billion (£790m) in losses in its first financial report since its lacklustre debut on Wall Street, even as its revenue jumped 20 per cent from a year earlier.

The ride-hailing giant said that its revenue rose to $3.1bn in the first quarter of 2019, beating expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

The San Francisco-based firm, like its main US competitor Lyft, has spent heavily on rider promotions and driver incentives to gain market share, one reason the companies have struggled to reach profitability.

Both are dealing with intense competition, high costs to pay drivers, increased regulation by cities and a long, uncertain road to the development of autonomous vehicles.

"Our investments remain focused on global platform expansion and long-term product and technology differentiation, but we will not hesitate to invest to defend our market position globally," said Nelson Chai, Uber's chief financial officer, in a statement.

Mr Chai added that Uber noticed less aggressive pricing by its competitors, and that trend has continued into the second quarter.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said customer engagement across Uber's platform was higher than ever, with an average of 17 million trips per day.

"Earlier this month we took the important step of becoming a public company, and we are now focused on executing our strategy to become a one-stop shop for local transportation and commerce," Mr Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

ber went public three weeks ago and its shares have been trading below its IPO price ever since.

In Uber's first day of trading, the company's market value took a 617 million-dollar (£489m) hit, the largest loss on the first day of trading by a US-based company in recent history, according to Renaissance Capital.

Budget airline Wizz Air saw passenger numbers jump 16.7 per cent in the year to end of March, the company has said.

It helped revenues rise 19.6% to 2.3 billion euros with pretax profits up 4.5% to 300 million euros.

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said the airline is benefiting from the struggles facing other airlines in Europe.

He said: "We remain very optimistic for the current financial year.

"Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment and we expect these macro conditions to provide Wizz Air with market share opportunities as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity."

The owner of Mecca Bingo has confirmed it is in advanced talks to buy rival Stride Gaming.

Rank Group, which also owns Grosvenor Casinos, revealed it is nearing a deal to buy the online bingo and casino specialist for 151p per share.

The bid is at a 28.5% premium to the Stride share price before the offer, and values Stride at £114 million.