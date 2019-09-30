BARRHEAD Travel’s profits fell sharply last year, amid significant investment and changes to credit-card rules, but revenues rose by 6.6 per cent to £320 million.

Jacqueline Dobson, who was appointed as president of Barrhead Travel in January in the wake of the Glasgow-based company’s acquisition by North American-based Travel Leaders Group last year, described the rise in sales as a “healthy, positive performance ahead of the market”.