BARRHEAD Travel’s profits fell sharply last year, amid significant investment and changes to credit-card rules, but revenues rose by 6.6 per cent to £320 million.
Jacqueline Dobson, who was appointed as president of Barrhead Travel in January in the wake of the Glasgow-based company’s acquisition by North American-based Travel Leaders Group last year, described the rise in sales as a “healthy, positive performance ahead of the market”.
Barrhead Travel, which employs more than 1,000 people, said it had started the year with forward bookings for 2019 up 7% year-on-year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped to around £1m last year, from £2.9m in 2017.
Barrhead Travel said it had “invested back into the business with three new branches, website and technology upgrades as well as accelerated training for over 800 employees”.
It also cited the impact, “in line with the rest of the travel industry”, of European Union changes in credit-card regulations. These changes mean that consumers can no longer be charged specifically for paying by credit card.
Ms Dobson declared: “I am delighted our revenues continue to grow.”
Commenting on Thomas Cook’s collapse a week ago, she said: “The news about Thomas Cook’s collapse was really sad – especially for all their employees and for those whose holidays have been impacted. Our team have been working round the clock since 2am [last] Monday morning to make alternative arrangements for our customers.”
