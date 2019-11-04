Ryanair has held firm on plans to cut pilot and cabin crew jobs after it revealed further delays following the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max plans.

The budget airline said it now expects to receive its first Max planes in March 2020, two months later than previously forecast.

Ryanair has therefore also reduced its passenger figure forecasts for the next year, while it said it had a "cautious" outlook over fares for the next year.

In a statement, Ryanair said: "Sadly, due to the Max delivery delays, we will be forced to cut or close a number of loss-making bases this winter leading to pilot and cabin crew job losses.

"We continue to work with our people and their unions to finalise this process."