Virgin Media has agreed a five-year mobile deal with Vodafone UK which will see Virgin Mobile services, including 5G, hosted on the Vodafone network.

The deal will replace Virgin Media's current agreement with BT which expires in late 2021.

Full Virgin Mobile services will start to move across to the Vodafone network from then, but Virgin Mobile 5G products will launch on Vodafone in the "near future", the companies said.

The deal will involve more than three million mobile customers.

READ MORE: Former banker's crazy golf firm hails £600,000 first-year turnover

The new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement will see Vodafone supply wholesale mobile network services, including voice and data, to Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media Business.

Virgin Media will have full access to all of Vodafone's current services and future technology, such as its 5G network.

Virgin Media chief executive Lutz Schuler said: "This agreement with Vodafone will bring a host of fantastic benefits and experiences to our customers, including 5G services in the near future."

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: "This is an exciting deal between two great British brands. We are combining our strong heritage in innovation to create a world without limits for our customers through unlimited data offers and 5G."

Japanese technology company SoftBank has tumbled into losses for the fiscal second quarter.

The Tokyo-based company reported a July-September loss of 700 billion yen (£4.97 billion), down from a 526 billion yen profit the same period a year ago.

READ MORE: M&S profits down 17%

SoftBank said it expects a special loss on the value of its shares of subsidiaries and associates of nearly 498 billion yen (£3.57 billion) for its non-consolidated financial statement for the fiscal year ending March 2020.

SoftBank reported that its investment fund called Vision Fund sank into losses.

SoftBank invests in a wide array of companies, including Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba; car-sharing companies Uber, Didi and Grab; internet company Yahoo and the internet of things, or IoT, UK-based company Arm.

READ MORE: Guest house near Scottish airport up for sale with price-tag of more than £1.75m

It said it had won US regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for US carrier Sprint's merger with T Mobile.

Housebuilder Redrow has seen nearly a third of shareholders vote against pay plans for top executives at its annual general meeting.

It said 30.4% of investor votes were cast against its remuneration report, while 31.4% were cast against the re-appointment of executive chairman John Tutte at the AGM.

Both resolutions were passed, despite the protest.

It comes amid anger at the group's moves to lower targets under its long-term incentive plan.