Greggs has revealed that sales jumped in the last six weeks, meaning profits are now expected to be higher than first thought, the sausage roll specialist said.

It had previously been concerned that supplies and sales could take a hit from the UK leaving the EU on October 31, with potential delays to imports.

But with an extension agreed, those concerns have now been allayed.

As a result, sales in the six weeks to November 9 jumped 12.4%, with like-for-like sales up 8.3% when new stores are stripped out.

The company said it now anticipates "2019 full-year profit before tax (excluding exceptional charges) to be higher than our previous expectations".

It added: "Sales growth continues to be driven by increased customer visits and has been stronger than we had expected given the improving comparative sales pattern that we saw in the fourth quarter last year."

At its last scheduled set of results last month, Greggs had said sales were "very strong" but warned that the group was "building stocks of key ingredients and equipment that could be affected by disruption to the flow of goods into the UK".

Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn has announced plans to secure a major cash injection to drive plans for a new Edinburgh Brewery.

The brewing firm said it is hoping to secure £3 million in investment to fund the new brewery as well as continue to open more bars in Scotland.

Innis & Gunn said its three current bars in Scotland have prospered amid the recent surge in popularity for craft beer and the company hopes to open another site annually over the next three years.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at the company, said the new brewery was in the next stage in its evolution after rapid growth in beer sales.

The brewery launch, which it claims will be the first major brewery to open in Edinburgh for 150 years, is expected to open in 2021 and create around 30 jobs.

Prosus has lowered the bar on its takeover offer for food delivery giant Just Eat.

The investment firm's chief executive, Bob van Dijk, reduced his goal to convince shareholders who own 90% of Just Eat to vote for the deal, to 75%.

It is the same target as a rival bid from Takeaway.com, which it agreed with the board in August.

"We wanted to put our offer on par with Takeaway's offer," he said in a call with journalists on Monday morning.

The two Dutch firms have been battling it out over Just Eat since last month, when Prosus tried to hijack Takeaway's deal for the London-listed food delivery company.

Mr van Dijk saw no need to increase his 710p-per-share offer, or £4.9 billion, in order to win over investors.

"We believe it offers fair value and gives shareholders certainty," he said, contrasting his cash bid with Takeaway's offer, which will be paid in shares.

