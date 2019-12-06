A HOTEL and homes plan described as one of Edinburgh’s largest development projects for more than a decade is set to bring over 700 jobs to the Scottish capital.

The New Town North development, which will transform the 5.9-acre former Royal Bank of Scotland site, is being delivered by property company Ediston on behalf of Orion Capital Managers whose fund bought the site in May.

Ediston is now leading a public consultation programme for the prime site which sits between Dundas Street and King George V Park, prior to submitting its planning application.

Initial proposals unveiled at the consultation event revealed a mixed-use development replacing existing buildings with up to 100 new homes, 200 build-to-rent apartments, 100,000 sq ft of offices space and the hotel.

The proposed development will include accessible and landscaped open space with pedestrian walkways linking to King George V park and neighbouring streets.

RBS employed over 2,500 employees on the huge site, once home to St Bernard’s Football Club which disbanded in 1947.

Research commissioned by Ediston showed the operational phase of the development would create more than 700 full-time jobs whilst generating an annual economic uplift of £34.4 million to the regional economy.

Construction would create a further £27.7m at a regional level, and an addition an 60 jobs.

Ross McNulty, development director at Ediston, said: “From our discussions, we are aware of the impact that the loss of RBS had on local businesses, and the huge potential of creating new and attractive facilities for the area.”

Consultation responses are being taken online between December 6-29.