BREXIT-related advice has helped law firm Anderson Strathern secure a 28 per cent rise in profits to £8.9 million along with increased activity in the commercial, public and private sectors, new accounts show.

The record numbers for the independent Scottish legal firm included revenue up 7% to £24.4m.

The company said Brexit-related advice saw a significant increase and the corporate and commercial real estate teams secured growth through a number of large deals, including advising Soccerworld on the recent acquisition of Goals Soccer Centres.

Anderson Strathern’s Brexit group earlier released a study which revealed that many of Scotland’s companies were unprepared for Brexit, while a majority of respondents were concerned about the loss of EU staff.

The firm’s Brexit group continues to actively advise both SMEs and larger corporates as they prepare for a range of Brexit outcomes.

Client wins during the year included Edinburgh Airport, Skills Development Scotland, General Teaching Council for Scotland and University of St Andrews.

The firm’s dispute resolution team experienced increased commercial litigation and regulatory work, rural land and business handled a series of major land transactions and the employment team continued to benefit from growth in tribunal claims.

Murray McCall, managing partner, said: “The firm experienced revenue growth across all departments during the year and, in an economic environment characterised by uncertainty and not without its challenges, that’s testament to the quality of our people and their ability to deliver first-class and trusted advice to our client base.”

In June, Anderson Strathern - whose client base also includes the Scottish Government, INEOS, Buccleuch Estates, Glasgow City Council and Apex Hotels - was selected as the first Scottish legal firm by the Meritas global network which numbers over 180 law firms from over 90 countries worldwide and, in July, the firm launched investment vehicle AS Capital while joining the Equity Gap angel syndicate and making its first investment in Energy sector specialist Synaptec.

Last month, the firm announced a partnership with award-winning legal tech startup Amiqus while also investing in the company’s latest investment round via AS Capital.

Bruce Farquhar, company chair, said: “Our vision for Anderson Strathern continues to be as an independent legal firm with highly rated teams who can be dynamic and innovative in their approach.”

Specialist Glasgow-headquartered law practice Hardy Macphail merged with Anderson Strathern in October, and alongside that deal, Anderson Strathern said that it is doubling the size of its Glasgow base at George Square.